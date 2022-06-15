Suspect in custody after mass shooting threat prompts at least 8 Missouri school districts to cancel summer school classes

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the
heat in some areas today and provide relief earlier than
expected, but questions remain on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Blue Springs School District, seen here in January 2022, received a threat about a possible shooting and is working with the FBI.
Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
A suspect who allegedly made a mass shooting threat that prompted the cancellation of summer school events at least eight Missouri school districts Wednesday is in police custody, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.
"There is no threat to the public and as in all threats of violence, our top priority is to keep the community safe," Blue Springs Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Charges are pending with the local prosecutor's office, the statement said.
Police received a report around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a suspicious Snapchat post, the statement said, in which someone made a comment threatening "killing people — mass murdering." According to police, a location for the threat was not specified.
In response to the purported threat, the Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday it would cancel Wednesday's activities "out of an abundance of caution" after Blue Springs police "alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting."
"The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous," the school district, which serves more than 14,000 students about 20 miles east of Kansas City, said in a statement on Facebook.
"We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice," it said.
In their own statements, some of the districts noted they did not have any information indicating the threat was related to their respective school communities. But they, like Blue Springs, opted to cancel activities Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
The FBI confirmed it had been made aware of the threat by Blue Springs police in a statement to CNN but directed further questions to that department, which is the lead investigative agency.
"We take all threats of violence seriously and work with our local partners to provide resources as needed," the FBI statement said.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
