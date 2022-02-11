...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS...
Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will result in relative
Humidities of 25 percent or less through this afternoon for a good
portion of north and central Georgia. In addition, gusty winds of
15 to 20 mph will occur at times. Conditions should improve after
sunset this evening.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
At least six people, including five officers, injured in Phoenix shooting and barricade situation
At least six people, including five police officers, were injured during a shooting early Friday in a Phoenix suburb, police said.
An officer responding to a report of a shooting was met with gunfire at about 2:15 a.m. outside of the home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix, according to Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman.
The officer was struck multiple times but managed to get away, Williams said.
A man then came out of the home holding an infant and placed the baby on the ground before he was detained, according to Williams.
A suspect who had remained inside of the home then opened fire on officers -- striking four of them -- as they attempted to bring the infant to safety, Williams said.
The gunman barricaded himself in the home after the officers returned fire, according to Williams. He was later found dead in the home.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters the four injured officers were recovering, including one who was seriously hurt.
"If I seem upset, I am," Williams said, noting that another officer, Tyler Moldovan, is still recovering after being shot multiple times in December. "This is senseless. It doesn't need to happen. It continues to happen over and over again."
Williams, the police spokesman, said the infant is safe. He said at least three other officers were wounded by bullet shrapnel but remained at the scene until the situation was resolved.
