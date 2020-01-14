CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked men armed with a handgun who robbed the AT&T store at 1550 Hwy. 138 SE in Conyers just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.
The first suspect is described as a thin black male wearing black shirt, grey skull cap, ripped jeans, and Timberland boots.
The second suspect is described as a thin black male wearing a black hoodie, red checkered pajama pants, and red checkered Vans.
They may be in a dark in color, possibly grey, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org with any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
