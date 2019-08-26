CONYERS — Thousands of AT&T workers are officially on strike after the union that represents those employees says the company is participating in unfair labor practices.
Front entrances to the AT&T facility on Salem Road in Conyers were blocked by barricades Monday morning and back gates on Avalon Boulevard were closed and locked. Strikers were found at the corner of Avalon Boulevard at a back entrance to the facility. Other strikers were at the intersection of Green Street, Almand Street, and West Avenue in Conyers at another AT&T facility,
"Unfortunately, it is going to affect our customers," says Shane Peterson, president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3205 in Covington, told FOX 5 News. "That's something that we as technicians, service representatives and everybody takes very seriously.
"We will not be at work, we will be standing in protest in front of the AT&T work centers that we represent. Just asking AT&T to go back to the table and do justice by us."
Jim Kimberly, an AT&T spokesperson, released a statement to FOX 5 News which reads:
“A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.
“You should also know that we have offered the union terms that are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations; the company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees.
“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers."
"Those are few and far between jobs. Our average technician here makes somewhere between $30,000 and $70,000 a year," said Peterson in response. "I wish I made that much money every year. Even with overtime, I do not make that much money."
Peterson told FOX 5 News the last strike was in 1983. It lasted three weeks.