COVINGTON - Accolades and honors continue to pour in for Covington Police officer and hometown hero Matt Cooper, with the latest being named an honorary team captain for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and plans by the Atlanta Braves to honor him at their game Tuesday.
Just over a year after being nearly killed in a line-of-duty shooting, Cooper celebrated his wedding anniversary, ran in the Fuzz Run’s Fun Run Saturday morning, was named a honorary member of the Georgia State Patrol, received a year’s supply of meals from his favorite restaurant Zaxby’s, enjoyed a car show in his honor, and Sunday night was the honorary team captain for the Falcons versus the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Tuesday night, the Braves will recognized Cooper during the 4th inning of their game with the Philadelphia Phillies. According to an email from Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom, friends and supporters of Cooper can sit in a special cheering section at SunTrust Park to watch the game and cheer on Cooper while wearing their favorite Matt Cooper t-shirt.
Tickets are still available via the below listed link. There is a special cheering section for Cooper, so please buy your tickets through this specific link. A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. https://groupmatics.events/event/Covingtonpolice