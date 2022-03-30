...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — Mr. Rodgers said to always look for the helpers.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank has done so and found several in Rockdale County, awarding each a $5,000 grant.
Who: The five county agencies are ATL food bank partners who aid in the distribution of food to Rockdale residents in need.
• Sankofa House Inc.
• Rockdale County Emergency Relief Fund
• Springfield Christian Ministries
• Conyers Seventh Day Adventist Church
• Kingdom Builders Covenant Church
— “We couldn’t fulfill our mission without our nonprofit partner agencies,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Our partners are invaluable in our work to get desperately needed food to the roughly 715,000 Georgia neighbors who need assistance, and these grants will help increase their capacity to help.”
What: The monies will be used by partners to purchase what food bank officials call critical equipment. Items such as refrigerators, freezers, carts and pallet jacks, shelving that help support both food storage and distribution.
Why it matters: According to Atlanta Community Food Bank nearly one in eight state residents and one in seven children are estimated to be food insecure in the food bank’s service area.
— ATL officials said its network of partners has continued to see an increase in need for assistance.
“On the heels of the pandemic, inflation, rising rents and other cost of living increases all continue to present challenges to families and individuals already struggling to put enough food on their tables,” officials said.
All told: Atlanta Community Food Bank awarded $455,000 in grants to 91 partners. The food pantry grantees include faith-based organizations, community food pantries, shelters for those experiencing homelessness, veteran support organizations, mobile food pantries and community kitchens.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.