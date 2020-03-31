ATLANTA – Atlanta Gas Light announced Tuesday that it is hiring to fill approximately 200 permanent positions within the company based throughout Georgia.
“Amid the uncertainty, Atlanta Gas Light’s commitment to our customers and our community remains stronger than ever. That commitment is made possible by our hardworking and dedicated employees who continue to safely fuel Georgia, day in and day out,” said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. “We recognize how we can play an important role in preserving Georgia’s economy by keeping people working during these challenging times. We are moving forward with plans to bring on 200 new team members as quickly as we can to increase our ability to provide the fast and responsive service our customers have come to expect.”
These additional jobs grew out of a recently concluded proceeding at the Georgia Public Service Commission, where the commission approved significant increases in customer service levels and a program to address the company’s aging workforce and enhanced safety measures.
The company is looking for skilled field technicians with experience in all weather conditions, pipefitting and plumbing, with a preference for those who have worked in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning fields.
This announcement is just one of several ways Atlanta Gas Light and its parent company, Southern Company Gas, are supporting Georgians amidst the fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On March 23, the Southern Company Gas family of companies announced plans to donate $2.5 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts, $1 million of which will provide supplemental low-income energy assistance in Georgia, with a specific focus on aiding the elderly. Additionally, Atlanta Gas Light has instituted a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment, continuing service for those economically impacted by COVID-19.
To see all Atlanta Gas Light jobs available and apply, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/about-us/careers.
