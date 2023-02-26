...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COVINGTON — A 64-year-old Atlanta man has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide nearly two years after he allegedly caused a fatal crash in Newton County.
Kuan Jian Zheng was arrested Feb. 21 on the vehicular homicide charges. He also faces charges of improper lane usage and failure to maintain lane. In addition to the two fatalities, Zheng was also seriously injured in the accident and required “prolonged post-hospital care and therapy,” according to the Georgia State Patrol.
According to the GSP, the accident report by the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is not yet ready to be released. The GSP took warrants against Zheng in June 2021.
The initial accident report by the GSP showed that Zheng was driving west in the left lane of Interstate 20 near mile marker 96 when his vehicle crossed into the right lane and struck the side of another westbound vehicle. Zheng then lost control of his vehicle, according to the report, and ran onto the left shoulder of the interstate, began to rotate and crossed the center grass median.
Zheng’s vehicle then entered the eastbound lanes of I-20, overturned, and struck the front of an eastbound Toyota Tacoma driven by Darren Lee “Buddy” Horton, 51, of Milledgeville.
Horton and his wife, Stephanie Horton, 48, a passenger in the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.
