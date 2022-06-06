CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the St. James apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
According to the RCSO, officers responded to a shooting at about 3:30 p.m. at the complex located at 50 St. James Drive. When they arrived, deputies found Mariel Orr, 34, of Atlanta, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Orr was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his wounds.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting identified as Jamichael Jones, 33, also from Atlanta. A murder warrant has been taken out for Jones.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on what led up to the shooting.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8188 or 770-843-7647.
