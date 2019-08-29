HAMPTON – Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Dorian.
The speedway, which is equipped to handle thousands of campers during its annual NASCAR weekend, will provide camping space free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in its Legends Campground.
A limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer are also available for a nominal fee of $20 per night in the Premier Campground.
Located adjacent to the campgrounds, AMS will also open the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, allowing evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities during their stay.
Over the last few years Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened its grounds to hundreds of people seeking refuge from powerful storms. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Speedway hosted more than 100 campers; in 2018 dozens more stayed in the Speedway's camping areas during Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
“Our facility is uniquely suited for just this type of situation and making space available for people seeking refuge from hurricanes and other natural disasters is simply the right thing to do,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.
“Our staff is maintaining an open line of communication with local emergency management officials to keep track of Dorian’s projected path," Hutchison added. "We encourage anyone who chooses to stay at the Speedway to continue watching the storm’s forecasted movement and have a plan of action should Dorian come this way.”
Those interested in RV or tent camping in the free Legends campground at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "E" off GA Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The Legends campground will be on the right.
The Premier Campground is located adjacent to the Legends campground and campers should enter the facility at the main entrance off GA Highway 19/41. The Premier Campground is on the left at the AMS security command post. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The Premier campground will be on the right.
For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20.
For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.