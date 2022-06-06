CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of the Atlanta rapper known as Trouble at the Lake St. James apartment complex early Sunday morning.
According to the RCSO, officers responded to a shooting at about 3:20 a.m. at the complex located at 50 St. James Drive. When they arrived, deputies found Trouble, 34, whose real name is Mariel Orr, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff's Office said Orr shot once in the chest and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting identified as Jamichael Jones, 33, also from Atlanta. Warrants have been taken out for Orr charging him with murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.
According to RCSO public information officer Jedidia Canty, Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when the shooting took place. She said Jones also knew the female but did not know the victim. She said that the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.
Canty said the Sheriff's Office does not believe residents of the area are in any further danger.
"I wouldn't say this has anything to do with the area," she said. "This was an isolated situation."
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8188 or 770-843-7647.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
