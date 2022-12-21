...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the teens expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph
with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and
pipes before the cold temperatures arrive. Leave your inside
faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
CONYERS — The Atlanta Regional Commission has approved an update to the region’s Transportation Improvement Program that allocates additional funding for projects. Included among the projects in Rockdale County are the widening of Sigman Road, Courtesy Parkway non-access bridge across Interstate 20, and extension of the Rockdale River Trail. Projects in Newton County include improvements to the Crowell Road/Almon Road/Interstate 20 interchange and improvements to the U.S. Highway 278 Multiuse Path.
Overall, the ARC program update allocates $235 million in federal funds for 77 transportation projects across metro Atlanta. The list includes 35 roadway improvements, 25 bicycle-pedestrian trails, eight transit projects and nine planning studies. The projects require a local match of at least 20% and were selected through a collaborative solicitation process designed to meet the priorities of local communities and improve mobility in the Atlanta region.
In Rockdale County, $3.92 million in federal funds has been allocated to widening 3 miles of Sigman Road to provide better access to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the Georgia International Horse Park. Construction is expected to begin by 2026.
In addition, $13.5 million has been earmarked for the Courtesy Parkway extension. This project includes roadway realignment and a non-access bridge over I-20, designed to provide congestion relief and improved access over I-20.
The Rockdale River Trail project will receive $5.5 million in federal funding to extend the trail from Johnson Park to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit.
The Crowell Road/Almon Road/Interstate 20 interchange project in Newton County will receive nearly $4.5 million to realign the interchange. The project calls for moving the intersection of Access Road and Crowell Road approximately 440 feet south of the existing intersection. In addition, turn lanes will be added to Crowell Road for vehicles entering and exiting I-20 and the realigned Access Road.
Funding for improvements to the U.S. Highway 278 Multiuse Path in Covington totals $1.6 million.
The Atlanta Regional Commission is the federally-designated Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Atlanta region. It works with state and local transportation agencies, local governments and other partners to prioritize federal funding for transportation projects in the 20-county Atlanta region.
Any transportation project or program in the region utilizing federal funds must be approved by ARC and be included in the Atlanta Region’s Plan, the region’s comprehensive, long-range plan.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.