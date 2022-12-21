Road Work.jpg
CONYERS — The Atlanta Regional Commission has approved an update to the region’s Transportation Improvement Program that allocates additional funding for projects. Included among the projects in Rockdale County are the widening of Sigman Road, Courtesy Parkway non-access bridge across Interstate 20, and extension of the Rockdale River Trail. Projects in Newton County include improvements to the Crowell Road/Almon Road/Interstate 20 interchange and improvements to the U.S. Highway 278 Multiuse Path.

Overall, the ARC program update allocates $235 million in federal funds for 77 transportation projects across metro Atlanta. The list includes 35 roadway improvements, 25 bicycle-pedestrian trails, eight transit projects and nine planning studies. The projects require a local match of at least 20% and were selected through a collaborative solicitation process designed to meet the priorities of local communities and improve mobility in the Atlanta region.

