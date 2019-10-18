CONYERS - The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts played host to a "pop-up open house" held by the Atlanta Regional Commission Tuesday evening.
John Orr, Transportation Access and Mobility Group manager for ARC, said the commission is updating its regional plan this year and wanted to get the area communities involved.
“We’re going out around the region to the communities to understand what they think about some of the draft recommendations thus far,” he said. “Then we’ll use that in the finalizing of the regional plan."
The plan incorporates a range of planning and programmatic elements, including transportation, community development, natural resources, workforce development and aging and independence services. The plan aims to improve mobility, create vibrant, walkable communities, ensure a clean, abundant water supply and meet the needs of the region’s population of older adults and disabled individuals.
“We’ve got a variety of information about how transportation funding works, and some other information addressing some of the major projects that are being planned for the region, whether they are major roadway projects or transit or even express lanes.
“On top of that, we’ve got information on the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI), which is an important thing. We want to understand from people how they want their region to grow in the future as well. We just want to talk with folks and learn as much as we can.”
At the open house, residents were able to:
• Explore the Atlanta region’s future through hands-on activities, including an online scenario planning game and a “living infographic” station where residents gave feedback on their biggest desires and concerns for the region.
• Learn about key regional issues, such as advances in transportation technology and innovative efforts to address the region’s housing affordability challenges.
• Search an online database to learn about transportation projects that are planned throughout the region over the next 30 years.
Rockdale hosted the second of six such meetings from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2 The first was held in Jonesboro, and future meetings are planned in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, as well as the city of Atlanta.
The regional plan is regularly updated, with major updates like the one currently underway taking place every four years. The plan update is set to be approved by the ARC Board in February.