STOCKBRIDGE – Featuring live music, auction items, raffle prizes and wildlife encounters, Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE)’s Wild Night OutSIDE offers a fun, celebratory bash that supports a good cause.
The event will take place at the Rockdale Art Farm, 4420 Flat Bridge Road SW, Stockbridge, from 4-7pm on Oct. 23. All of the funds raised will support AWARE’s work in rescuing and rehabilitating Georgia’s injured and orphaned wildlife. The event is being presented by the Intown Ace Hardware. The Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance is also a sponsor.
Located at the base of Arabia Mountain, AWARE works year-round to heal and rehabilitate injured and orphaned animals. When animals cannot be released back into the wild, AWARE makes sure that the wild creatures are placed in a good, safe home in a wildlife center elsewhere, or makes room for the animal to stay at AWARE itself. Some of these “ambassador animals” – including Owlscar the Grouch – will be present at the Wild Night OutSIDE, letting guests see the animals closeup and educating them about the many wild animals that call Georgia home.
Event highlights include live music, drinks – including signature cocktails – and delicious food from the Good Food Truck. Raffle and auction items will also be available. The entire event will take place as an outdoor picnic in order to ensure COVID-19 safety. Visit awarewildlife.org/wildnightoutside to learn more about the event, or go straight to buy your ticket here.
The Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance is dedicated to protecting, connecting and sharing the powerful history, rich culture and engaging landscapes of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area (AMNHA) for the benefit and enjoyment of all. The staff and volunteer board of the Arabia Alliance work with partners across the AMNHA to ensure that everyone can benefit from the cultural and natural resources of the National Heritage Area. For more information, visit www.arabiaalliance.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.