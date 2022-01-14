...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY
NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...
A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold
temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry
precipitation this weekend.
The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after
midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far
northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and
snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light
snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday
evening.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia,
where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect and up to 6 inches of
snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above
2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2
inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch of
ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or
sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is
expected.
After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures
will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from
earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north
Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media
outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service.
Atlanta zoo euthanizes Choomba, 59-year-old gorilla, after health decline
Choomba, "one of the founding members of the gorilla population at Zoo Atlanta," was euthanized Thursday at 59, the zoo announced on its website.
Veterinary staff "had been monitoring Choomba closely in recent days following a marked decline in her physical condition due to advanced arthritis and other age-related complications," said a zoo statement.
"Given her poor prognosis and with concern for her comfort and quality of life, the teams made the extremely difficult decision to euthanize her," the statement said.
Choomba arrived at Zoo Atlanta in the 1980s and was the matriarch of four generations of gorillas, said the zoo statement.
Choomba was the mother of Machi, Kudzoo, and Sukari; all still live at the zoo. But "her descendants include grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild living at accredited zoos around the U.S.," said the statement.
"Choomba had been living in a senior social group with Ozzie, who at age 61 is the world's oldest living male gorilla," said the zoo.
"This is an extremely difficult day for Zoo Atlanta and most particularly for Choomba's care team, who knew her intimately and saw and cared for her daily with the greatest dedication," said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation for the zoo.
"Choomba leaves a tremendous legacy at Zoo Atlanta, in the zoological gorilla population in North America, and in the hearts of those who knew her best," said Mickelberg.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
