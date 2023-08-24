Eastside-Luella-38.jpg

Eastside High School fans cheer during a football game against Luella at Sharp Stadium on Aug. 18.

 Paul Daniel

COVINGTON — Fans attending high school athletic events at Sharp Stadium should be aware of new attendance policies this season.

The Newton County School System has implemented a policy limiting the types and size of bags that can be brought into the stadium and is requiring that students under the age of 14 be accompanied by a supervising adult.

