August 30 Afghanistan-Taliban news By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Brad Lendon, Jessie Yeung and Sheena McKenzie, CNN Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +7 35% of people worked from home during the COVID-19—here’s what it means for real estate Keep reading to find out how the move toward remote work impacted real estate as told through a series of trends identified by ZeroDown. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Afghanistan Asia Continents And Regions Middle East Middle East And North Africa South Asia More News News ASK AMY: Family rift calls for a firm boundary Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 News HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 19 - Aug. 25 By Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 News HEALTH: Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective for most people Alice Queen 1 hr ago 0 News US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 19 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ASK AMY: Family rift calls for a firm boundary HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 19 - Aug. 25 HEALTH: Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective for most people US completes withdrawal from Afghanistan First male to speak publicly of alleged sexual abuse by R. Kelly testifies at trial Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale County Jail BlotterSuspect steals mortuary van, leads police on chase as body rolls out of vanNewton County Jail BlotterHealth Department opens COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church in ConyersSouthern Conservation Trust donates 120 acres to Newton, Rockdale for parkCOVID-19 issues force cancellation of Friday's Alcovy-Newton football gameCovington City Council approves 30-day residential development moratoriumRockdale Public Schools names school-level Teachers of the YearRockdale County Judge Phinia Aten leads ABA special judicial groupSheriff Ezell Brown elected secretary-treasurer of Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.