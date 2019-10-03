ATLANTA - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rockdale County had fewer initial claims for unemployment filed in August than this time last year.
Rockdale also saw annual gains in labor force and employed residents, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia had another strong month in August,” said Butler. “The state set several records. Our local communities saw fewer unemployment claims filed as well as a drop in unemployment rates.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in August at 3.7%. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents, and added more 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also held constant in August, staying at 3.6%. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8%. The state’s all-time low of 3.4% was set in December 2000.
Rates fell or held steady across 10 of Georgia’s 12 planning regions.
In Rockdale, the unemployment rate rose in August by 0.1 percentage points, settling at 4.1%. A year ago, the rate was 4.5%.
The labor force decreased in August by 367. The August total was 44,831. That number is up by 182 from the total from August 2018.
Rockdale ended August with 42,996 employed residents. The number decreased by 401 in August but went up by 375 as compared to last August.
The number of unemployment claims fell in August by about 21%. When compared to last August, claims were down by about 28%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 576 active job postings in Rockdale for August.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect on social media.