Austin Cindric wins crash-filled Daytona 500 By Jacob Lev and Ralph Ellis, CNN Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Cindric took the checkered flag to win the crash-filled 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.The 23-year-old Cindric slightly beat out Bubba Wallace to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory.Wallace finished second, with Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five. The race was red-flagged with nine laps to go after a wreck involving Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and a few other drivers.Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the leader during the restart with seven laps to go but crashed into the wall after Brad Keselowski gave him a push from behind. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin crashed out of the event for the first time in his career, after getting caught up in an eight-car incident near the end of the opening stage.The race featured "Next Gen" vehicles, meaning every car that hit the track had never been used in an official points race.The new body styles and components were designed to help curb costs for teams and provide closer racing.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +15 15 of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows Using data from IMDb, Stacker rounded up 15 of the best post-apocalyptic TV shows over the past 50 years. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Auto Racing Daytona 500 Motor Sports Organizations Motorsports Motorsports Events Nascar Sports And Recreation Sports Events Sports Organizations And Teams Daytona International Speedway Austin Cindric Bubba Wallace Motor Racing Second Third Warnermedia Company More News News Austin Cindric wins crash-filled Daytona 500 By Jacob Lev and Ralph Ellis, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 News South Carolina elementary school student takes grandfather's gun to school "to shoot zombies" By Claudia Dominguez, Tina Burnside and Emma Tucker, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 Pets Pittie Learns How To Be Friends With…Kittens! | The Dodo 7 hrs ago 0 News New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action By Jim Sciutto and Natasha Bertrand, CNNUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Austin Cindric beats Bubba Wallace in thrilling Daytona 500 finish ‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Premiere: Maggie’s Revenge (RECAP) ‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere Joaquin Niemann takes fast lane to win Genesis Invitational Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, reschedules Las Vegas show Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesSecretary of State Brad Raffensperger says lack of votes cast, not fraud, led to Biden's win in GeorgiaConyers approves ban on vape shopsSinger-songwriter Teddy Swims got his start in Salem High School musicalsRockdale County Jail BlotterMedicare penalizes 21 Georgia hospitalsNewton County's new district map approved in HouseOlde Town Conyers house destroyed by fireState Senate approves new district lines for Newton CountyNewton County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I thought it was the best or one of the best halftime shows I've seen. I thought it was entertaining but I don't think it was one of the better halftime shows I've seen. I really didn't care for it. I didn't watch the halftime show. There was a halftime show? Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.