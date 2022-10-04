Australia, which has one of the world's worst records on extinctions, on Tuesday announced a 10-year plan to prevent any more species from dying out in the country by protecting its most threatened plants and animals.

Launching the plan at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia's Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said the Labor government had a "very ambitious target" to conserve more than 30% of Australia's land mass by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos