RUTLEDGE - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, is investigating possible sex trafficking after two juvenile females from Conyers and Social Circle were found hiding in the Rutledge town park on July 19. A 22-year-old male was also found and is in custody.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a call regarding a missing teenager and found a 15-year-old Conyers girl, reported missing from her home on June 30, and a 12-year-old Social Circle girl in the park about 2:40 a.m. The deputy found them hiding behind a tree. He asked them if they were OK, and they stepped out from behind the tree and said they were.
The deputy also saw the male behind the tree and ordered him to step forward. According to reports, when the man came forward, his pants zipper was open. The man, identified as Quintavious Davon Benton, 22, of Rutledge, was taken into custody for questions and later charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes. He is being held in the Morgan County Detention Center.
Investigators checked with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office about the Conyers juvenile. When her mother reported her missing on June 30, she told deputies a man had seduced her daughter and she left home with him.
According to reports, the teen called her mother the morning of July 19 and told her that she had been abandoned by the man in Rutledge and wanted to come home. The mother said she believed the man had been selling her daughter for sex.
The juveniles told investigators that Benton was not the man who had abandoned them at the park. The sheriff's offices in Morgan and Rockdale counties, along with the GBI, are continuing the investigation and trying to locate the suspect who took the girls and later abandoned them.
The two juveniles have been returned to their homes.
