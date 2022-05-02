Sirena Graves was alarmed when her first child, who had been communicating since he was 6 months old simply stopped talking at the age of 2. She had also noticed other changes and was especially concerned when he started screaming for hours at a time.
“I still didn’t know that autism existed,” the Rockdale County mother said. Little Jamal went through the county’s readiness program at two-and-a-half, but was told he was just “delayed.” But by the age of 4, Jamal was officially evaluated as having autism.
“At that age, there was still no verbal, no eye contact, very aggressive behavior and he still wasn’t potty trained,” Graves said. “He used to just twirl around in circles and he would line his toys up. He would make straight lines with his toys and look at things really closely with his eyes closed and just make sounds... He was still nonverbal.”
It was a difficult time for Graves and her family.
“My feelings at the time — I was hurt,” she said. “I felt like, ‘What did I do for this to happen to him?’ … He used to get pneumonia a lot when he was growing up. At 6 months he had very high temperatures. He was getting a lot of shots. I thought it might have been from all the shots he was taking for high fever. You have all these thoughts and try to research what happened and why was he diagnosed. Autism wasn’t that big of a thing in 1999 when he was born. It was strange. You’re looking at your family history and trying to see if that was something. You’re trying to figure it out. This child, my child diagnosed with autism. I just wasn’t clear, so I had to do a lot of research to find out what to do and how to handle it and to find support groups. There were a lot in Gwinnett and Suwanee, and I used to drive. We drove from Athens to Gwinnett to Atlanta to find support groups and doctors... I knew there had to be parents here.”
And indeed, there were parents and children in Rockdale, Newton, Walton, DeKalb, Henry and other surrounding counties affected by autism, and thanks to Graves and a handful of others, the Rockdale County Autism Support Group (RCASG) was founded. It was 10 years ago when Graves, along with Katherine McGuire, Dr. Ginny VanRie, Mary Rodgers and Esther Maclin started the non-profit support group to help families living with autism.
“We wanted to bring it back home,” Graves said, adding that she and others had driven long distances to attend support groups elsewhere. RCASG meets the third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. At present, the meetings are virtual, but Graves says she hopes to get back to in-person meetings soon. She hopes the meetings will be at her church, First Baptist of Conyers. RCASG’s board of directors includes Graves, Maclin, Alicia Senn, Beverly Nance, VanRie and Erica Johnson-Jewell.
On May 14, the 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament will take place with funds raised to benefit RCASG.
“Day care is our huge issue,” Graves said. “Day care and therapists.”
Jamal, who is now 22, has aged out of school and goes to a day program three times a week, his mother said, adding that he is also in a weight loss program and goes to Peachtree Corners for an adaptive CrossFit program designed for people with autism.
It was a trip to Florida that became the catalyst for Jamal to lose weight. The family was at Universal Studios and Jamal was looking forward to getting on the Harry Potter ride. While his mother said there was no weight limit, Jamal, who was 6-feet, 1-inch tall and almost 400 pounds was turned away from the ride because due to his size, he was unable to be strapped in and secured. It made him cry. When they got home, she enrolled him in Strong 4 Life weight loss clinic. She said it took some time for him to understand what changes he needed to make. He eventually aged out of the program, but lost close to 75 pounds. One of his goals was to go back to Florida and get on the rides. Graves said they did just that last year when they went to Disney World, and Jamal was so excited he ended up walking 20,000 steps during his visit. Today, he continues on a weight loss program and does CrossFit, as well as walking an hour each day — 30 minutes in the morning and 30 more at night.
Graves said it was important for her to help start an autism support group in her home county. She grew up in Rockdale, the daughter of Betty Anderson and the late Gordon Anderson. She still has family nearby with her mother, her sister Zina Anderson and brother Felton Dwight, who also live in Rockdale, and said family has been a huge support.
Graves and her husband, Cleo Graves, are also the parents of a second son. Jared is 20, and while his mother once thought he too had autism, medical experts diagnosed him with auditory processing disorder. She said Jared still has some speech delay and finds it sometimes difficult to process what people are saying to him. She contacted the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Center and says while it is a long process, they are working to find him a job.
Graves works as the parent mentor for Rockdale County Public Schools where she helps families in the learning support program with resources and helps bridge the gap between the school system and parents. She works to provide classes and resources for students in the county who have an individual evaluation plan.
Today, Jamal is “very verbal,” his mother said, adding that he has a job with Brett Works/Work4Eli in Rockdale County.
“We did intensive speech therapy, and I was told to do certain things like read to him at night,” she said. “When he says one word, I would get him to add a couple of words to increase his vocabulary. He’s fully verbal. He still has communication problems and we still do speech. Also, he does a social skills class with an organization called Core Therapy.”
Both Jamal and Jared went to Heritage High School, where their mother graduated in 1986. Even then Graves had a heart to help children with issues. She always volunteered to help with Special Olympics — something she continues to do today.
For more information about RCASG, contact 404-358-6253, or visit the Rockdale County Autism Support Group Facebook page.
