Weeks after a Georgia woman fell from a police car while in police custody and later died, an autopsy commissioned by her family says her cause of death is consistent with severe blunt force trauma.

Speaking on Monday with attorney Benjamin Crump, Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic Services at the University of Michigan, said Brianna Grier suffered from two fractures, both on the left side of the head, along with several hemorrhages, severe cerebral edema, and compression of brain structure.

