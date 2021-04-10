MADISON — The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center will present 2021 Madison Chamber Music Festival Performances by Balsam Range in an outdoor musical event.
Balsam Range will perform their award-winning acoustic music from the stage at Madison Municipal Airport on May 1. While listening, patrons can enjoy the local BBQ from the Crowe’s BBQ food truck. Beer and wine will also be available.
Balsam Range is comprised of members Buddy Melton (fiddle, lead and tenor vocals), Darren Nicholson (mandolin, octave mandolin, lead vocals, baritone and low tenor vocals), Dr. Marc Pruett (banjo), Tim Surrett (bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals) and Caleb Smith (guitar, lead & baritone vocals). The five original members are all acoustic musicians and singers from western North Carolina. They respectfully adopted the name of a majestic range of mountains that surrounds part of their home county of Haywood, N.C., where the Great Smoky Mountains meet the Blue Ridge, the Great Balsam Range.
The group’s ascent to the top of the bluegrass world has left a well-marked trail of success since the band’s inception in 2007. One of the genre’s most award-winning artists in recent years, they have garnered 13 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards on the heels of eight critically acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has headlined major festivals from coast to coast and appeared multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry.
The outdoor concert will be held May 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be ample seating, plenty of room to socially distance, and maybe even an airplane or two. The Madison Municipal Airport is located at 1245 Airport Industrial Blvd., Madison.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center website: MMCC-ARTS.ORG, or by calling the Center at 706.342.4743. Tickets are $45 per person. BBQ, beer, and wine are not included in the ticket price. There is ample free parking on site.
