Thousands of students in Rockdale and Newton counties were up bright and early Monday morning to start the 2022-2023 school year. The Newton County School System is adding a new high school to its roster of facilities this year. A replacement for Eastside High School opened its doors Monday at 140 Ga. Highway 142. The school, built on 107 acres, cost an estimated $59.5 million and will accommodate 1,650 students with optional future additions of two pods to accommodate 2,500 students. Funding for the project came from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education approved by voters in 2018.

