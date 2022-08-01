Eastside High School Principal Jeff Cher gives a welcoming hug to incoming ninth-grader Roosevelt English III during open house last Thursday. English is the grandson of a former custodian at Eastside, who was a staff favorite and who retired last year.
Principal LaTonya Richards, Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Pam Brown, Chairwoman Mandy North, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts and School Resource Officers with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office are ready to welcome students on the first day to Heritage High School.
Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith
Coach Anthony Williams and senior Tanner Beam chat during open house at the new Eastside High School in Covington.
Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith
Kim Vier, principal of Pine Street Elementary School in Conyers, welcomes her students on the first day of school Monday.
Special Photo
Thousands of students in Rockdale and Newton counties were up bright and early Monday morning to start the 2022-2023 school year. The Newton County School System is adding a new high school to its roster of facilities this year. A replacement for Eastside High School opened its doors Monday at 140 Ga. Highway 142. The school, built on 107 acres, cost an estimated $59.5 million and will accommodate 1,650 students with optional future additions of two pods to accommodate 2,500 students. Funding for the project came from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education approved by voters in 2018.
