CONYERS - A traffic stop for an inoperable tag light led to the arrest of two people on drug charges after the odor of marijuana was reportedly detected by a police officer.
According to a report from the Conyers Police Department, the incident occurred about 8 p.m. on Sept. 12. An officer was on patrol on Flat Shoals Road when she saw a black 2019 Nissan Titan with its tag light out in front of her.
She initiated a traffic stop in Conyers Square behind McDonald’s. She asked for identification from the driver and passenger. The driver said he did not have his license with him, but the passenger provided his. He was identified as Xavier Bernard West, 38, of Conyers.
The driver gave the officer a name and date of birth that she checked on GCIC. She got a return on the name and reported that the driver resembled the photo. It was later determined that the driver had given a false name and date of birth. He was identified as Rordon Dewayne Walker, 24, of Conyers.
While speaking with the two men, the officer reported smelling the odor of suspected fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle. She advised them of it and said that she would be conducting a search of the vehicle.
When a second officer arrived to assist, the first officer had Walker and West exit the vehicle and began her search. She noted in the report that the odor in the vehicle was not as strong as it was when the two men were sitting in it. She found two opened bottles of beer in the driver’s side door and another opened beer can in the passenger side door, but nothing else.
The officer reported that she believed the suspected marijuana may have been on the occupants or thrown into bushes they were standing next to. The second officer approached West to detain and search him. West allegedly began backing toward the bushes. The officer pointed his Taser at West and advised him not to resist. West complied and was handcuffed.
The first officer placed Walker into handcuffs. A search of Walker found nothing.
A search of West reportedly revealed a loaded black handgun inside his pants. A check of GCIC found the weapon reported stolen from another state.
Both men were placed into a patrol car.
Officers then searched the bushes near where the men had been standing and reportedly found a small clear plastic bag allegedly containing a crushed yellow pill believed to be benzodiazeprine, a white pill suspected of being oxycodone, and and a small plastic bag of suspected cocaine.
Both men were transported to the Rockdale County Jail. While seated on a bench in the jail, West allegedly grabbed for the first officer’s Taser, which was holstered, but was unable to remove it from the holster.
Walker and West were both charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (benzodiazeprine), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).
Walker was also charged with open container, inoperable tag light, giving a false name or date of birth, and driving while license suspended.
West was also charged with open container, attempted removal of officer’s weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property from another state.