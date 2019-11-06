COVINGTON — Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes announced Tuesday he has been chosen to participate in the Leadership Georgia Class of 2020. Banes used the announcement to also launch his bid for re-election to a second term.
“To be nominated to Leadership Georgia was an honor,” said Banes in a released statement. “To be chosen is a true blessing. I plan on using the skills and relationships developed from the Leadership Georgia training to continue to build a better Newton County. Along with the news of my acceptance into the Leadership Georgia Class of 2020, I am proud to announce my campaign for re-election as chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners.”
Banes began his first term as chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 2017. “It has been a sincere honor to work diligently for the citizens of Newton County,” Banes said. “From my first day as chairman to now, I have remained constant in my objective to make Newton County better.”
During his first term in office, Banes said he has focused on three immediate goals: Promoting unity and collaboration, stabilizing the financial foundation and infrastructure for the future of the community and empowering the economic development measures in Newton County.
“I will continue to work collaboratively with all entities, not only in Newton County but throughout the state,” Banes said. “We have worked hard in my first term of making OneNewton a reality, becoming a strong team of commissioners and working with municipalities, authorities and the school board for the common goal of the success of Newton County. I ask you for your prayers and support in my endeavor to continue to serve the citizens of this great community.”
Leadership Georgia is one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia. The selection process for Leadership Georgia begins with a nomination followed by a rigorous application process, including obtaining letters of recommendation. Approximately 60 participants are selected each year from a pool of several hundred applicants.
For more information, visit www.marcellobanes.com.