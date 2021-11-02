CONYERS — Barksdale Elementary’s youngest will be riding on two wheels in no time thanks to a donation from Progressive IMS Outdoors, the nation’s largest motorcycle event, and the nonprofit All Kids Bike. This donation to the Barksdale Elementary School PE class, worth $5,000, includes 24 Strider bicycles, 24 helmets, an adult teaching bicycle, equipment, a five-year subscription to the Learn-to-Ride curriculum for pre-k and kindergarten and more.

With Strider bicycles, children learn to balance on two wheels while propelling themselves by their feet. When they are ready to transition, pedals and chains are placed on the bikes. IMS Outdoors and All Kids Bike representatives presented the donation to a cheering and excited crowd of BES pre-k students on Oct. 28. Barksdale is one of only eight schools in the nation selected for this grant by IMS Outdoors, which held the Progressive IMS Outdoors Motorcycle Show at the Georgia International Horse Park Oct. 29-31.

“We could not be more excited to share our passion for two wheels and provide the kids of Barksdale Elementary School a life-long skill of bike riding,” said Ryan McFarland, CEO of Strider and chairman of All Kids Bike.

“It’s is our mission to get kids across America on two wheels," said Senior Vice President of Progressive IMS Outdoors Tracy Harris. "We are so excited to bring this opportunity to the kids of the Barksdale Elementary School in partnership with IMS. There is nothing like the smile on a kid’s face when they master the art of balance for the first time.”

