IMS Outdoors spokesperson and new rider training coordinator Robert Pandya and All Kids Bike Director of Development Wayne Lilly pull off the cover to reveal the brand new Strider bikes donated for Barksdale Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten students to learn how to ride a bicycle.
IMS Outdoors and the All Kids Bike nonprofit recently donated 24 special model Strider bicycles, not available in stores, for Barksdale Elementary students to learn how to ride while in PE class.
Special Photo
IMS Outdoors spokesperson Robert Pandya leads a cheer with the first group of Barksdale Elementary students to try out the new Strider bikes presented at the donation celebration Oct. 28.
Special Photo
Barksdale Elementary Principal Dr. Jill Murphy and Rockdale County Public Schools Science and Health/PE Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Denise Richardson help assemble the new Strider bikes.
Special Photo
IMS Outdoors spokesperson and new rider training coordinator Robert Pandya and All Kids Bike Director of Development Wayne Lilly pull off the cover to reveal the brand new Strider bikes donated for Barksdale Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten students to learn how to ride a bicycle.
Special Photo
Barksdale Elementary PE teacher Morgan Pye supervises as students excitedly try out the Strider bikes for the first time in the gymnasium after the donation presentation on Oct. 28.
CONYERS — Barksdale Elementary’s youngest will be riding on two wheels in no time thanks to a donation from Progressive IMS Outdoors, the nation’s largest motorcycle event, and the nonprofit All Kids Bike. This donation to the Barksdale Elementary School PE class, worth $5,000, includes 24 Strider bicycles, 24 helmets, an adult teaching bicycle, equipment, a five-year subscription to the Learn-to-Ride curriculum for pre-k and kindergarten and more.
With Strider bicycles, children learn to balance on two wheels while propelling themselves by their feet. When they are ready to transition, pedals and chains are placed on the bikes. IMS Outdoors and All Kids Bike representatives presented the donation to a cheering and excited crowd of BES pre-k students on Oct. 28. Barksdale is one of only eight schools in the nation selected for this grant by IMS Outdoors, which held the Progressive IMS Outdoors Motorcycle Show at the Georgia International Horse Park Oct. 29-31.
“We could not be more excited to share our passion for two wheels and provide the kids of Barksdale Elementary School a life-long skill of bike riding,” said Ryan McFarland, CEO of Strider and chairman of All Kids Bike.
“It’s is our mission to get kids across America on two wheels," said Senior Vice President of Progressive IMS Outdoors Tracy Harris. "We are so excited to bring this opportunity to the kids of the Barksdale Elementary School in partnership with IMS. There is nothing like the smile on a kid’s face when they master the art of balance for the first time.”
From religious festivals to ceremonies honoring the change of seasons, as well as secular events that take place in many different countries, Stacker has gathered information from various sources to compile a diverse list of fall and winter holidays celebrated all over the world. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.