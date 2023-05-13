CONYERS — It has been more than 75 years, but veteran Bob Ingle clearly remembers the role he played in the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest battle fought by U.S. forces in World War II.
Ingle, a native of Akron, Ohio, who enlisted in the Army at the age of 18, was recently honored for his service at Magnolia House, where he now lives.
As part of the ceremony honoring Ingle, Longleaf Hospice Community Outreach and Volunteer coordinator Loy Turner read the 91st Psalm, which has come to be known as “The Soldier’s Prayer.” Ingle said that particular passage from the Bible was ingrained in him and the other men in his squad as they fought their way through Germany.
“I claimed that psalm, I really did,” he said. “Our whole squadron recited it.”
Ingle, who was part of the 4th Infantry Division, got his basic training at Ft. Bragg and then shipped out to Marseille, France. From there they flew to Nancy before embarking for Germany. He turned 19 while in Germany.
The Battle of the Bulge waged for six weeks. Due to the number of casualties, Ingle was quickly promoted from private to staff sergeant, despite his young age. When new soldiers arrived, they were generally younger than he was.
“Our squad was the best squad, and we always ended up on the front,” he said.
Ingle said he discovered that one of his young squad members had been taught to speak German by his grandmother, which gave Ingle an idea.
“So I said, why kill these people? Let’s talk them out of it.”
Ingle said his German-speaking soldier shouted at a group of German soldiers, ordering them to stop, which allowed the American soldiers to capture them.
Shortly afterward, Ingle’s squad came across a German machine gun nest where four German soldiers were sitting with the gun “facing the wrong way.”
Ingle said he and his men waited for the German soldiers’ relief personnel to arrive and then captured them all.
“They were so happy to surrender,” he recalled.
Ingle said his squad was being prepared for the invasion of Japan when the war ended.
“I’m proud to have served in the service and proud of what we accomplished,” he said.
As part of the ceremony honoring Ingle for his service, he was presented with a Veterans Blanket made by the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 in Covington. He also received a Veterans Pin and Certificate from Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care.
