COVINGTON - In response to the the lawsuits being filed by Covington residents against BD Bard, as outlined in The Citizen’s article on July 23, the company sent the following statement and charts:
“As part of our commitment to employees and the communities we call home, BD has been continuously employing technology to control ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions effectively at its Covington and Madison plants for more than 20 years. BD denies all of the allegations in the civil lawsuits and will vigorously defend these allegations in court.
“According to ambient air monitoring data collected over the last two years, average concentrations of ethylene oxide (EtO) in ambient air samples in the Covington, area are consistent with typical EtO background levels identified by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) in other parts of Georgia and by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in other parts of the United States.
“Georgia residents can review actual air monitoring data for their community collected by the Georgia EPD. “The raw data is available on the Georgia EPD Website. Based on extensive air monitoring data collected over the past two years, average concentrations of EtO in ambient air samples in the Covington area are generally lower than the concentrations observed at EPD’s background air monitoring station in south DeKalb, as well as in General Coffee State Park in southeast Georgia, a five-hour drive from Atlanta. The data also show that average EtO concentrations across the greater Atlanta area are about the same in areas where EtO sterilization facilities operate and areas where they do not.”
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.