COVINGTON - While the city of Covington is requesting that the BD plant in Covington temporarily shut down until further emissions control equipment can be put in place, BD is stating that its own air testing does not “indicate short- or long-term health risks.”
Mayor Ronnie Johnston stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon that air testing for ethylene oxide, which the BD plant uses to sterilize medical equipment and then legally releases into the air, indicated particularly high levels of the chemical in the Covington Mill and Settler’s Grove neighborhoods, near the BD plant. Ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen. Johnston and the Covington City Council are calling for BD to shut down in order to install better emissions control equipment.
However, BD stated in its own news release Wednesday that comparison testing it had done around its plant at the same time as Covington did its testing showed exposure levels well below limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“During the period of Sept. 17 through Sept. 24, Ramboll, a leading environmental engineering, design and consultancy company, conducted air monitoring sampling on behalf of BD in two locations on company property at the exact same time and location of samples taken by the city of Covington,” the release stated. “The intent was to provide duplicate samples for comparison purposes to samples taken by the city of Covington.
“The results from samples taken on BD’s property, which show a median concentration of EtO at 1.2 micrograms of EtO per cubic meter of air (μg/m3), is well below permissible exposure limits set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), but is greater than the screening value set by U.S. EPA, which does not account for background levels of EtO from other sources, including the human body. The U.S. EPA screening level is also below detection levels of current air monitoring technology.
“According to four prominent toxicology experts the company engaged to provide third-party insights and analysis, the results do not indicate short- or long-term health risks.”
The release goes on to state, “Sampling results are snapshots in time. No one result can be taken as representative of long-term exposures, nor can short-term sampling provide enough data to determine lifetime risks. This is why air dispersion modeling is often used to estimate longer-term exposures and risks.
“As expected, the results vary widely, which is generally consistent with ethylene oxide (EtO) monitoring. EtO in the air can come from many sources, including humans, and measurements are in very small amounts (micrograms of EtO per cubic meter of air), so there can be a high degree of variability among measurements with no clear explanation for it. Given the variability of the results, with many days seeing only background levels of EtO, BD does not believe the unintended release of EtO that BD voluntarily reported had any significant bearing on these results.”
On Sept. 27, BD self-reported a spill which began on Sept. 15. BD suffered a vacuum pump exhaust stack leak that sent 54 pounds of ethylene oxide into the air over an eight-day period. Approximately 7 pounds of Et0 were released each day from Sept. 15-22. State regulations do not require an organization to self-report spills under 10 pounds in a 24-hour period, but BD notified the EPD of the release.
BD also stated earlier this month that a third-party emissions testing firm determined that the emissions abatement technology used at BD’s Covington facility destroys 99.999% of ethylene oxide (EtO) routed to the abatement system during the medical product sterilization process. This destruction rate efficiency (DRE) is significantly better than the 99.97% reported during the last required stack test in 2012.
The city of Covington is expected to release the results of its air testing shortly.