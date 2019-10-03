COVINGTON – BD (Beckton, Dickinson and Company) issued a release Thursday stating that a two-day stack test on Sept. 11-12 done by a third-party emissions testing firm, determined that the emissions abatement technology used at BD’s Covington facility destroys 99.999% of ethylene oxide (EtO) routed to the abatement system during the medical product sterilization process.
On Sept. 27, BD self-reported a spill that began on Sept. 15, three days after the stack test. BD suffered a vacuum pump exhaust stack leak that sent 54 pounds of ethylene oxide into the air over an eight-day period. Approximately 7 pounds of Et0 was released each day from Sept. 15-22. State regulations do not require an organization to self-report spills under 10 pounds in a 24-hour period, but BD notified the EPD of the release.
Meanwhile, Montrose Environmental, the company contracted by the city of Covington to test the air quality in Covington and several surrounding areas intends to complete the process by the end of October. Once a final report is created, consultants from Montrose Environmental will travel to Covington and make a formal presentation of their findings.
Stack test
BD’s release on the stack testing done Sept. 11-12 stated that the voluntary stack test was conducted by the independent, analytical firm ECSI of San Clemente, Calif. The test protocol was accepted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division prior to the test, and two members of Georgia EPD’s Source Monitoring Unit were onsite to observe the test. Based on this most recent performance test, BD would have reported only 3.5 pounds of EtO point source emissions for the full year (0.15 ounces per day), which is 28 times less than BD’s previously reported 100.7 pounds of EtO point source emissions from Covington in 2018.
“The results of the latest stack test confirm that we operate our facility in a safe and responsible way, with newer, more sophisticated technology confirming that our stack emissions are extremely low,” said Ellen Kondracki, vice president of Environment, Health and Safety at BD. “With stack testing confirming emissions to be lower than expected, we have turned our focus to the previously announced $8 million investment for planned improvements to further reduce fugitive emissions from the facility, and we are on schedule to submit our permit application on or before the end of the month.”
Using the updated 99.999% destruction efficiency, BD estimates 2019 emissions from the stack will be approximately 3 to 5 pounds. BD will report 2019 emissions through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Toxic Release Inventory using the updated destruction rate by July 1, 2020, in accordance with EPA requirements.
Et0 release
According to the incident report BD self-reported to the EPD on Sept. 27, the Covington sterilization operation began experiencing intermittent elevated ethylene oxide levels on Sept. 15 as reported on the Indoor Ambient Air Monitoring System baseline.
All elevated instances were investigated and no root causes were initially found.
On Sept. 23, it was discovered that a vacuum exhaust valve for one of the sterilizer vessels was not in the fully closed position. It is believed that the elevated levels were a result of the valve not being fully closed.
The value was put in the fully closed position and tested to verify it was completely closed. All other vessels were checked, and the correct valve position was verified.
Approximately 7 pounds of Et0 was released each day, for a total release for the 8-day period of 54.5 pounds of ethylene oxide.
An investigation of the root cause determined that the valve actuator had been removed and a technician manually operating the valve turned it to what he thought was the closed position. The valve has no visual indication of a closed position, and the technician had not closed it properly.
BD had the following preventive actions planned:
• All technicians were to be trained on operation of this style valve, with a target date of Sept. 30.
• Blanks will be installed on the outlet to the valve exhaust valve on all vessels to prevent flow regardless of valve position or condition.
City test
In August, the Covington City Council hired Montrose Air Quality Services to do air testing for ethylene oxide for $66,815.
The city chose Montrose because it is not associated or connected with BD Bard and the city council feels it will give the most thorough evaluation of the exposure to ethylene oxide. The scope of the work should take between 6-8 weeks and will include sending air samples to two different labs.
The test will occur over a seven-day period of time with 42 samples that will be sent to two different labs. The city has also gone to BD to be sure they are in full production during the entire time.
The testing will also go out further than just the city limits of Covington, and will go as far as Conyers and Burge Plantation near Mansfield.
The results of the air testing are expected to be ready by the end of October.