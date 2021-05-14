CONYERS — Former Alabama State Patrol trooper and chess instructor Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson is offering a free online program designed to help young drivers navigate a traffic stop safely.
The program, which will be presented Saturday, May 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom, is titled “How to Stay Alive During a Traffic Stop.”
“Every day there seems to be more news about crime and violence in our local schools and communities,” said Hudson in a released statement.
Hudson, who was once an at-risk high school student, founded Be Someone Inc., an organization designed to provide direction to students who need it. Today, through motivational programs and chess lessons, Hudson is working to help kids stay out of trouble and lead successful lives.
The Zoom link for the traffic stop training is https://zoom.us/j/7704656445.
Hudson says he was “in a lot of trouble” as a teenager and owes his life to a Birmingham, Ala., teacher who introduced him to chess and mentored him in the game for four years.
Hudson, an Air Force veteran and law enforcement officer, is known for using the game of chess to teach life lessons to youngsters. His work pre-pandemic involved setting up life-sized chessboards in different areas to teach young people to think before they act. During the pandemic, Hudson has been offering his chess lessons online.
Since 2000, his program has brought more than 50,000 students the life-affirming message of “Peace, Positivity and Purpose.”
He says he won’t stop until he has reached at least one million students with his life-changing messages. Hudson was dubbed the “pied piper of positivity” by CNN for coaching his students to a statewide chess championship and three citywide chess championships.
To learn more about Hudson’s chess instruction, visit besomeone.org.
