On New Year’s Day, park rangers across the country are inviting Americans to start 2022 with inspiring First Day Hikes.
In Georgia’s state parks and historic sites, more than 40 guided treks will encourage friends and families to connect with nature and each other. Outings range from a kid-friendly stroll through Mistletoe State Park’s campground, a 3-mile hike through Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon, and even a night hike at Reed Bingham State Park.
During winter, hikers will notice interesting tree shapes, small streams and rock outcrops that are normally hidden by summer’s foliage. Many guided hikes are dog-friendly, and visitors are welcome to bring picnics to enjoy before or after their adventure. First Day Hikes are listed on GaStateParks.org.
For guests who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve surrounded by fresh air rather than fireworks, Georgia’s state parks offer cozy cabins, heated yurts, lodge rooms and modern campsites. Fireworks and sparklers are not allowed in state parks, making them a peaceful choice for the holiday. For reservations, call 1-800-864-7275 or book online at GeorgiaStateParks.org.
Times and locations for first day hikes vary by location. Parking for state parks is $5; admission for historic sites is $2 to $12.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
