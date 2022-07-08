...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital has named Beth Timberlake, MHA, BSN, as its new chief nursing officer (CNO). Timberlake joined Piedmont in March 2019, and she served most recently as the director of Women’s and Surgical Services at Piedmont Newton.
“While Beth has only been at Piedmont Newton a few years, they were consequential years and she played an essential role in getting the hospital through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton. “I look forward to what she will accomplish as part of our administration.”
Timberlake has 14 years of nursing leadership experience. She started her nursing career in the pediatric Hematology/Oncology area at Stony Brook University Medical Center in New York. She then moved to the Atlanta area to work at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta caring for pediatric patients with cystic fibrosis and gastroenterological issues. Most recently before joining Piedmont, Timberlake served as the clinical manager of the NICU at Gwinnett Medical Center.
“Our nurses at Piedmont Newton are some of the most skilled and caring I’ve had the privilege to work with in my career,” Timberlake said. “I am excited for the opportunity to be their mentor and advocate in this position so they can continue to do the best job possible for our patients.”
Among her many accomplishments at Piedmont Newton, Timberlake has been instrumental to on-boarding new service lines (e.g., gastroenterology), opening the outpatient Endoscopy Unit and, most recently, introducing the da Vinci XI Robotic program.
Timberlake earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Georgia Southern University and her master of science in health care administration from Strayer University. She has been married to her husband, Nate, for 19 years and they have a daughter and two sons.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.