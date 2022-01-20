Biden administration to require essential travelers coming to US by land or ferry to be fully vaccinated starting Saturday

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL-NORTH
GEORGIA EARLY FIRDAY MORNING...
Temperatures have dropped to near or below freezing in portions of
central-north Georgia, including Fulton, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale,
DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties. Patchy freezing drizzle may occur
in this location during the early morning hours, which could
produce a very light coating of ice on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling in these areas
during the early morning hours, and slow down where freezing
drizzle is observed.
The US will require essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
DHS said last fall that it would extend the requirement to essential travelers, who had been allowed to cross into the US over the course of the pandemic, in early January.
"Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Thursday.
"These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy," he added.
American citizens and permanent residents do not need to show proof of vaccination if entering via land or ferry. Covid-19 tests are not required.
Foreigners, however, must attest to being vaccinated and be prepared to show proof.
