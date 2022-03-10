Biden calls for suspending normal trade relations with Russia and will ban imports of vodka and seafood

President Joe Biden on Friday called for suspending normal trade relations with Russia and said the US would ban imports of seafood, vodka and diamonds from the nation as part of an effort to ramp up economic pressure on Russia for invading Ukraine.
Biden said the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking “most favored nation” status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US. The status means two nations have agreed to trade under the best possible terms, which can include lower tariffs, fewer barriers to trade and high imports, Biden said.
The move requires approval from Congress and legislation is expected to be introduced following Biden’s announcement.
“Revoking PNTR for Russia is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States and doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy that’s already suffering very badly from our sanctions,” Biden said.
The President said, “Many issues divide us in Washington, but standing for democracy in Ukraine, pushing Russia’s aggression should not be one of those issues. The free world is coming together to confront Putin.”
The President also thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being a “strong advocate” on this issue and for holding off on the legislation in the House of Representatives “until I could line up all of our key allies to keep us in complete unison.”
Biden announced the US would ban goods from several signature sectors of Russia’s economy, including seafood, vodka and non-industrial diamonds. The White House says this will deny Russia more than $1 billion in export revenues.
The President will also sign an executive order ending the exportation of luxury items — including spirits, tobacco, clothing, jewelry, cars and antiques — to Russia.
A White House official told CNN the goal is to continue hurting Russian oligarchs and the country’s wealthiest people by depriving them of their creature comforts, as the US continues to try to put pressure around those close to Putin. It is also aimed at removing ways for these oligarchs to shelter their money, as they are already increasingly closed off from traditional financial avenues, the official said.
The US imported 48,867 metric tons of seafood from Russia in 2021, worth about $1.2 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Crab accounted for the largest portion of those imports, with the US buying more than $900 million worth of frozen snow and red king crab last year. The US does not sell any seafood directly to Russia, as the country banned US exports of seafood and fish in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.