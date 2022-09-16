Biden officials meeting to coordinate administration's response to GOP governors sending migrants north

Biden administration officials are set to meet on September 16 to discuss a multitude of critical immigration issues. Immigrants are pictured here gathering with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, September 14, on Martha’s Vineyard.

 Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/AP

Biden administration officials are set to meet Friday to discuss a multitude of critical immigration issues as the administration responds to Republican governors sending migrants north in protest of President Joe Biden‘s border policies.

A White House official said the meeting had been planned prior to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending two busloads of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington on Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sent two planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

