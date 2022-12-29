Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a “year of historic progress.”

"It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act) funding -- and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine," Biden wrote in a tweet.

