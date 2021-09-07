OXFORD — Bill Andrew of Gainesville has been appointed city manager of Oxford. Andrew began working with Oxford on Aug. 30 and brings with him 23 years of experience in local government senior management, most recently as city manager of Flowery Branch for 15 years.
Andrew also has experience with land use planning and greenspace conservation and management. His qualifications will give the residents of Oxford effective support in Oxford’s future strategic positioning as a strong advocate and preserver of its natural resources.
In addition to working with Flowery Branch, Andrew spent three years with the Swain County, N.C., government as their director of Planning and Economic Development, and five years with Hall County government as their Resource Development manager.
Andrew has bachelor’s degree in government philosophy/religion from Berry College and a master’s of public administration from Western Carolina University. Andrew is an avid cyclist and has served on many community and civic boards and organizations.
Andrew succeeds Matt Pepper, who resigned as city manager to take a similar post in Snellville.
