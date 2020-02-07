CONYERS — If HB 523 makes its way through the state House and Senate and is signed into law, it could negate Rockdale County's ban on short-term vacation rentals such as AirBnb. Georgia cities and counties would be prohibited from regulating short-term rental properties under the legislation, which cleared a state House committee Feb. 4.
With the advent of Airbnb and other vacation rental companies in recent years, short-term rentals have become a fast-growing industry. But with that growth has come a rise in complaints from neighbors about rowdy parties and absentee property owners running what essentially are small hotels in residential areas.
Some local governments, such as Rockdale, have responded with tight restrictions banning short-term rentals from their communities.
In November, by votes of 2-1, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners denied approval of two ordinances regulating short-term vacation rentals in the county. Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. and Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington voted in favor of denial, and Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams cast the opposing vote.
The issue over whether or not the county should adopt and enforce ordinances governing STVRs or ban them altogether was a hot and heavy one. Short-term vacation rentals came under fire following several incidents of violence, noise, damage to property, and traffic congestion at STVRs in the county during 2019. Many residents voiced support of a total ban on STVRs at numerous meetings.
Two ordinances regulating STVRs were drawn up by the Planning and Zoning Department. The first ordinance was for “Limited Lodging” short-term rentals, where the property is occupied by the owner during the rental periods, with guests just renting rooms in the house. The second ordinance was for “Vacation Rentals,” where guests rent the entire house and the owner is not present during the rental periods.
The Rockdale County Planning Commission recommended denial of both ordinances, citing concerns over the county not having enough resources to enforce the ordinances and the feeling that residents would rather see a total ban.
After the votes, Washington said she voted for denial because she did not feel the county had done enough to educate citizens on the issue, Nesbitt stated that the citizens had made their feelings clear that they want a ban and that if the ordinances were denied, the issue would be over, and Williams declared that a denial of the ordinances put the county back to where it was before and that there still is no ban on STVRs.
If the House bill were passed, it would be back to the drawing board for the county. The bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, told members of the House Regulated Industries Committee that local governments can address such issues through nuisance ordinances and occupancy limits without banning short-term rentals altogether.
“These bans and overregulation are an attack on private property rights,” he said.
Advocates for local governments oppose the bill as usurping their zoning powers under the Georgia Constitution.
Clint Mueller, legislative director for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, said the state’s one-size-fits-all approach toward short-term rentals won’t work in a state as diverse as Georgia.
“What St. Simons does may be different than what they do in North Fulton or in the mountains,” he said.
Mueller said counties currently don’t even have a way to determine which properties are being used as short-term rentals.
“If there’s a violation, we don’t know who’s renting short term,” he said. “We can’t even set up a notification process under this bill.”
But Carpenter said his bill treats short-term rental properties the same as long-term rentals that already are permitted in many residential neighborhoods. The only exception is a carve-out provision for homeowners’ associations that ban short-term rentals in their covenants.
“To me, there’s not a lot of difference between a short-term rental and a long-term rental,” he said. “You have bad apples in both cases.”
The bill now heads to the House Rules Committee, which will decide whether to send it to the full House for a vote.
Editor's Note: Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this article.
