Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say

  • Updated
  • 0

An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid's mother was being held.

Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Last month, the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad saw a spate of attacks against the Taliban by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts