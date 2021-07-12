While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give through 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Following are area blood donation opportunities July 16-31:
ROCKDALE
• July 16, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 17, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 18, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers First United Methodist Church, 921 N. Main St., Conyers
• July 19, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 20, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 21, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 23, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 24, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 25, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 26, 1:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 27, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 28, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 30, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
• July 31, 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G, Conyers
NEWTON
• July 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Ga. Highway 212, Covington
• July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Newton Hospital Physicians Building, 4181 Hospital Drive, Covington
CLAYTON
• July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clayton County Police Department, 7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro
HENRY
• July 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Henry County Police Department, 108 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy., McDonough
• July 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Henry County Sheriff’s Department, 120 Henry Pkwy., McDonough
• July 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry Hospital, 1133 Eagles Landing Pkwy., Stockbridge
• July 26, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road, McDonough
