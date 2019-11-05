CONYERS - After hearing from planning staff and lawyers for proponents and opponents of a proposed travel center on Sigman Road at I-20, the Rockdale County Board of Adjustments voted 3-2 Monday night to table a decision on an appeal by the developer until their Dec. 2 meeting in order to get more information.
A standing-room-only crowd of residents that spilled out into the antechamber of the county Assembly Hall attended the meeting. Several signed up to speak, but an attorney and her clients opposing the appeal took all the time allotted for opponents to speak.
William Corey and U.S. Enterprises Inc. want to build a Quik Trip (QT) Travel Center on a 35.5-acre lot located at 2527 Sigman Road SW. The property abuts the corner of Sigman Road and Iris Drive at Exit 78 off I-20 East.
There is currently nothing in the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) or the recently updated and approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan that allows travel centers in the county. Last fall, in response to the owner wanting to develop the property as a travel center, planning staff developed a text amendment to the UDO that would create a definition that would allow the facilities as a special use permit (SUP) in C2 and M1 zoning. However, after several meetings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted unanimously in December to deny the text amendment.
Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic said the developers then sought a land disturbance permit for the property in August.
“In late August they submitted a set of construction documents for a land disturbance permit within our office,” said Krzic. “We sent the engineered drawings out to each department to review. During the review, I noted that the use is classified as a truck stop and therefore, prohibited by code. They are appealing my decision that the proposed use is a truck stop.”
At the hearing Monday night, Kellie Littlefield of the Planning and Zoning Department advised the board that the application is proposing a convenience store with separate gas and diesel sales, 10 passenger vehicle fueling islands, eight tractor-trailer and other commercial vehicle fueling islands, a truck scale, and 14 tractor-trailer parking spaces. The tractor-trailer fueling islands and parking spaces would be located behind the store, while the passenger fueling islands would be in front to avoid congestion.
Representing the developers was former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes of the Barnes Law Group. Barnes stated that the project is a Quik Trip Travel Center and not a truck stop. He said there will be no maintenance done on heavy trucks, nor will there be a restaurant or shower facilities inside or overnight parking for tractor-trailers, as there are at many truck stops. He added that diesel fuel sales for the heavy trucks will also not be the primary fuel sales for the store.
Barnes noted that there are already similar locations elsewhere on Sigman Road that sell fuel to heavy trucks and that the county’s ordinance is not being applied fairly by allowing them to operate but not allowing his clients to build their store.
Attorney Lisa Taylor represented former Conyers Mayor Randy Mills and his wife Carol, who own property adjacent to where the developers want to build their travel center. Taylor said the board’s only decision is to decide if the planning staff correctly or incorrectly determined that the proposed development falls under the truck stop category in the UDO and said the developers are aware that their proposal violates the UDO.
Carol Mills stated her family has owned the 71 acres adjacent to the travel center property for more than 170 years and has adhered to the county’s zoning and land development ordinances. She said their property would be negatively impacted with heavy truck traffic 24 hours a day, increased crime, a decrease in property values, and environmental damage to the area from heavy fuel emissions and runoff.
Randy Mills said the county denied a similar request for a truck stop at the same location 20 years ago and denied the text amendment last year. He said if the board granted the appeal, it would be a total disregard of the comprehensive land use plan and the UDO.
In rebuttal, Barnes said while he has a lot of respect for Randy and Carol Mills and Mrs. Mills’ father, they sold four sites for service stations on the other side of I-20, yet want to claim that their property is sacrosanct. He added that they have listed their property for sale.
During discussion, board member Iffat Walker asked if there were any artist renderings or photographs showing what the travel center would look like. None was available, and Walker said she would like to see that before she could make a decision.
Board member Jo Carter-Harbin expressed concern about the county’s infrastructure, in particular sewer capacity.
Barnes noted that 16 years ago the developers gave the county $100,000 to reserve sewage capacity for the site.
Carter-Harbin also asked for a traffic study, and Barnes said the study would be done if the appeal was granted.
Carter-Harbin also said she wanted more information before she could make a decision.
Board member David Hammons made a motion to deny the appeal. The motion died for lack of a second.
Walker then made a motion to table their decision until their next meeting on Dec. 2 in order to get more information. Carter-Harbin seconded the motion and it was approved 3-2, with Walker, Carter-Harbin, and Deborah A. Wilson voting in favor, and Hammons and board Chair Randy Brennan opposed.
The Dec. 2 meeting will not allow public comments on the issue. If the Board of Adjustments grants the appeal and overturns the administrative decision by staff, the permit will be issued and the developers will be free to build the travel center without it coming back before the Board of Commissioners again. The only alternative for the county then would be to take the issue to court.