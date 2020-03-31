ATLANTA – In order to provide the Georgia Department of Corrections additional flexibility to manage the inmate population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release.
“The board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.
The board will be considering for a clemency release individuals currently serving for a non-violent offense(s) who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence. The majority of these individuals will be released to community supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.