The body found inside a submerged car in Northern California Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago, police said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers have been searching for the 16-year-old since she was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. on August 6. Authorities were initially treating her disappearance as an abduction, in part because they could not locate her vehicle, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

CNN's Stella Chan, Amir Vera and Kacey Cherry contributed to this report.

