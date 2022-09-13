COVINGTON — The body of a woman was found Monday inside a vehicle that is similar to one driven by a missing Covington woman.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the car found by deputies in woods off Interstate 20 has some similarities to the vehicle driven by Yolanda Brown, 53, when she was last seen Sept. 2. The car was found off I-20 westbound, just west of Alcovy Road.
Both the vehicle and body were transported to the GBI Crime Lab for investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, pending an autopsy of the body found in the car, Brown is still considered to be missing.
Brown was last seen at a pub in Hapeville Sept. 2 before she reportedly drove home in a 2020 black Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag CUQ6437. According to reports, Brown had been at the Irish Bred Pub to meet up with someone she connected with online.
Brown was last seen wearing a black T-shirt dress the #10 on it in white, a bracelet, a watch and sneakers. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her teeth.
