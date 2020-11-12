COVINGTON — An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death of a man found Wednesday in a makeshift tent in woods behind the old Kmart on Turner Lake Road. The area is known to be frequented by homeless people.
According to Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom, officers were called to the area on a report of a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, officers found the body of Carlos Arroda, 59, of Springhill, Fla. Malcom said it appeared that Arroda had died days earlier and had been discovered by another individual living in the same wooded area. That witness said Arroda had been suffering with a terminal illness.
Deputy Coroner Steve Jones and detectives from the CPD conducted an investigation and determined that there did not appear to be any evidence of trauma or foul play, Malcom said.
The victim’s body has been taken to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.
