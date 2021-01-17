Rockdale County Assembly Hall 1.jpg

CONYERS — Rockdale County has issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for areas of south Rockdale County, beginning at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The affected customers are in any area south of Ga. Highway 212. Specifically, the area affected is from Ga. Highway 138 at the South River Bridge and north of East Fairview Road and the Lorraine Park trailhead area.

According to the county, water service has been cut off in the area and crews are on-site to determine a solution. Crews will remain on-site until a repair is completed.

