CONYERS — Rockdale County has issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for areas of south Rockdale County, beginning at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The affected customers are in any area south of Ga. Highway 212. Specifically, the area affected is from Ga. Highway 138 at the South River Bridge and north of East Fairview Road and the Lorraine Park trailhead area.
According to the county, water service has been cut off in the area and crews are on-site to determine a solution. Crews will remain on-site until a repair is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.