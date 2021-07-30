...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105. For the second Heat Advisory Saturday, heat index
values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Bone confirmed to be remains of missing British hiker Esther Dingley
A bone found in the Pyrenees mountains has been identified as belonging to missing British hiker Esther Dingley, the charity representing her family said in a statement Friday.
The 37-year-old had been out walking alone near the border between Spain and France and was last seen on November 22.
Since Dingley went missing, French and Spanish police carried out extensive searches in a bid to locate her. Her partner, Daniel Colegate, is said to have walked hundreds of miles in the months since her disappearance, searching the mountains for any trace of her.
LBT Global, the charity representing her family, said in a statement on its website that it was "saddened to announce that human remains found in the search for Esther Dingley have today been confirmed via DNA testing as being hers."
The charity was set up to provide families with advice and support in the search for missing people across the globe.
In a statement issued through LBT Global, Dingley's mother, Ria Bryant, and Colegate said the news was "devastating beyond words," adding that "with this confirmation that small hope (we had) has now faded."
Details still unknown
The family thanked the search teams for their support but said many unknowns remained and so the search would continue.
"At this stage, with just a single bone found and no sign of equipment or clothing in the immediate area (which has been closely searched again over several days), the details of what happened and where still remain unknown," they said.
Rescue teams would continue their search on foot and use technology such as drones to help find her missing equipment, they said.
LBT Global chief executive Matthew Searle said in a statement: "This is devastating news for Esther's loved ones -- never before have I seen such incredible determination as that shown by Daniel in his relentless physical search of the mountains."
Despite the latest development the charity stressed that the investigation remains at an early stage.
Dingley set off on a solo hike in the mountains on November 22 and had been due to return three days later.
She had been traveling around Europe in a camper van with Colegate since 2014, and the couple had been documenting their adventures on social media.
CNN's Sara Spary and Jack Guy contributed to this report.
